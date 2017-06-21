K9 who helped locate missing girl will get body armor soon

Bane, a K9 with the New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office, soon will receive a protective vest. (Source: WECT)

The K9 that sniffed out a trail that led authorities to a kidnapped girl last year will soon be getting body armor.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that Bane, one of its K9s, soon will receive a protective vest. The vest is expected to be delivered within the next eight to 10 weeks,

The vest is courtesy of a charitable donation from the non-profit group Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Bane's vest is sponsored by Patti Hill of David Hill and Associates in Wilmington. Hill held a fundraiser in January to get the $1,050 bullet and stab protective vest for Bane at no cost to the county.

Bane is a 3-year-old Hanoverian Mountain Hound, a breed similar to a blood hound. He is trained and has been successful, in tracking lost and missing persons.

Last year, Bane helped law enforcement officers find a 6-year-old girl, who had been kidnapped and chained to a tree.

