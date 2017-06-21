Little Buddy: Zyheim

13-year-old Zyheim would love a Big Buddy to talk to and help him with school work. (Cape Fear Volunteer Center)

Zyheim is 13 years old and from Burgaw. He would love a Big Buddy to talk to and help him with school work.

He is very active and loves dancing, acting and skateboarding.

If you are interested in mentoring Zyheim, or any other child in the program, please visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out an application.

Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.