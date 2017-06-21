Little Buddy: Zyheim

Zyheim is 13 years old and from Burgaw. He would love a Big Buddy to talk to and help him with school work.
He is very active and loves dancing, acting and skateboarding.
If you are interested in mentoring Zyheim, or any other child in the program, please visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out an application.
Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.