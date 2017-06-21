Yard sales June 24
New Hanover County
Neighborhood yard sale in Quail Woods
7 a.m. to noon
Key items include men and women's clothing, shoes, home decor, dishes, household items, craft supplies, jewelry, outdoor seating, truck accessories and more.
3045 Castle Hayne Road
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Furniture, antiques and more.
Brunswick County
Oak Island Elks Lodge, 106 E Dolphin Dr.
7 a.m. to noon
Key items include household goods and furniture.
If you're having a future yard sale you can send your information now
Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.
If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send your information you can add your details to the yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.
