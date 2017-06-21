Yard sales June 24 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Yard sales June 24

Today's yard sales (Source: WECT) Today's yard sales (Source: WECT)

Yard sales June 24

New Hanover County

Neighborhood yard sale in Quail Woods
7 a.m. to noon
Key items include men and women's clothing, shoes, home decor, dishes, household items, craft supplies, jewelry, outdoor seating, truck accessories and more. 

3045 Castle Hayne Road
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Furniture, antiques and more.

Brunswick County

Oak Island Elks Lodge, 106 E Dolphin Dr.
7 a.m. to noon
Key items include household goods and furniture.
    

If you're having a future yard sale you can send your information now 

Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.

If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send your information you can add your details to the yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly