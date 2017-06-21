Man charged with accessory after the fact in murder case

A man has been charged with accessory after the fact in connection to a murder case in Wilmington.

Arthur Williams was arrested by U.S. Marshals at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of S. 13th Street and booked under a $250,000 bond.

Williams is accused of withholding information in the murder of Austin Clarkson Jr.

Clarkson was the victim of an assault near Spofford Circle in Wilmington on May 9. He was taken off of life support on Saturday, June 3, and passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Ronald Jerome Cromartie, 41, was arrested June 8 by U.S. Marshals and has been charged with first-degree murder in Clarkson's death.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Williams has previous convictions for possession of a firearm by a felony and possession with the intent to sell a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.