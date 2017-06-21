Hammerheads suffer road loss to Mutiny

The Wilmington Hammerheads never led in a 4-2 road loss to the Myrtle Beach Mutiny Tuesday night. (Source: Hammerheads)

The Wilmington Hammerheads never led in a 4-2 road loss to the Myrtle Beach Mutiny Tuesday night.

After falling behind early in the first half, the Hammerheads knotted the game with Clayton Sparks' goal on a John Skahan assist in the 26th minutes.

Wilmington found itself trailing 3-1 late in the contest when Sparks struck again to bring the Hammerheads to within one. Ben Davidson assisted on the score in the 83rd minute.

But the Mutiny put the game away with an insurance goal in the waning minutes.

Andrew Romig tallied six saves in the net for the Hammerheads (1-6-2), who hit the road Saturday to face Tobacco Road FC in Durham.

