CFPUA chairman's morning GenX update (6/21/17)

News release from CFPUA:

1. Chemours will voluntarily stop discharging the manufacturing effluent that contains GenX into the river this morning (June 21, 2017). Chemours has confirmed that they are committed to the temporary removal of GenX until a permanent solution is reached with regulatory authorities, EPA and DEQ.

It has been a true community-wide effort to reach this point. We know there is still a road ahead to reach a long-term solution, but we are glad to see progress made on many fronts.

2. In light of this news from Chemours, CFPUA is working to track the final discharge of GenX. In addition, we will be working with DEQ and an engineering firm to model the flow of the river and test that water daily to determine GenX’s longevity within the water. CFPUA will provide regular updates to the public regarding findings and testing.

3. During a Special Meeting tomorrow (details below), the CFPUA Board will receive an update on the internal review currently being conducted by Robin Smith, an environmental attorney and former assistant secretary for the environment for the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources (now NCDEQ), and Jennifer Adams, a chemical engineer and CFPUA Board co-chair.

The review included an analysis of CFPUA’s involvement in and communication about the North Carolina State University’s study.

Board members will also discuss any updates that may be available related to GenX water issues, as well as the recently passed budget.

Special Meeting of the CFPUA Board

Thursday, June 22

1:00 PM

235 Government Center Drive

Second Floor Conference Room

* The CFPUA Board will hold a Special Meeting on Monday (6/26), instead of Friday (6/23) due to Board availability, to discuss next steps and action items related to the review.

4. CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.