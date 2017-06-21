Leland PD: School custodian among two accused of selling crack

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, but its impact will be felt across several states.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, but its impact will be felt across several states.More >>