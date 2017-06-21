Bradley Trial: Jury sees pictures of body found during search for Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk

The jury in the murder trial for James Bradley is expected to hear about the discovery of a body on the plot of land accused killer James Bradley worked on as a landscaper. (Source: WECT)

The jury in the murder trial for James Bradley heard about the discovery of a body on the plot of land accused killer James Bradley worked on as a landscaper.

In the search for Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk in late-April 2014, investigators found a body wrapped in trash bags in a makeshift grave on a plot of land in Pender County.

Sgt. Lee Odham was part of the search team that discovered the body. He took the stand Wednesday morning in court and told the jury he came across an area of "disturbed earth." When he stepped on it, Odham said oily water leaked out and he recognized the smell of a decomposing body.

Odom says once they dug up a black trashbag, they stopped. Called detective that was an expert in unearthing dead bodies. — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) June 21, 2017

Investigators initially believed the body was Van Newkirk's, but an autopsy later identified the remains as Elisha Tucker. Tucker had been missing since August 2013.

Karen Kelly, the medical examiner that performed the autopsy, said the body had tattoos and restored teeth.

Detective Carlos Lamberty was in the room and she testified he knew right away the body was not Van Newkirk's.

Kelly, who has performed over 5,000 autopsies, told the jury Tucker was alive when she suffered blunt force trauma to the head and a long list of other injuries.

Kelly said the body was wrapped in three trash bags. Says she can think of 6 out of 5,000 times a body has been wrapped like that @wectnews — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) June 21, 2017

District Attorney Ben David showed the jury pictures from the discovery of Tucker's body. The graphic images were not shown to the public.

The defense objected to the relevancy of these pictures in the disappearance of Van Newkirk. The judge overruled the objection and will allow the images to be seen in court Wednesday.

Bradley was formally charged in Tucker's killing after a November 2016 test determined a patch of blood found in his car was Tucker's.

Odham also searched the area around Greenfield Lake after Bradley told investigators Van Newkirk had jumped out of his truck and walked away the night she went missing.

Odom pointing out where Bradley told them he last saw Shannon walk through after jumping out of his car pic.twitter.com/AcOFY0s4yM — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) June 21, 2017

Odham says he examined surveillance video from cameras at a nearby radiology lab. "I remember perfectly what I saw," Odham said, explaining there was no image of Bradley, his truck, or Van Newkirk caught on camera.

The defense argued Van Newkirk could have gone anywhere after jumping out of Bradley's truck.

Miller: "You don't know where she went when she was dropped off."

Odom: "No I don't"

Miller: "Ok." — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) June 21, 2017

