NHCSO: Missing teen located

Rachel Santos Bayon (Source: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office) Rachel Santos Bayon (Source: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A teen that had been missing has been located and returned home safely, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Rachel Santos Bayon, 13, had last seen in the area of 5140 Carolina Beach Road Lot 76.

