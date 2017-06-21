Woman robbed at knifepoint in Wilmington

A woman was robbed at knifepoint early Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Innella with the Wilmington Police Department, a woman said she walking in the area of Rutledge and Calhoun drives at approximately 2 a.m. when she passed three men.

One of the men displayed a knife and then grabbed the woman's purse before fleeing the area.

The victim wasn't injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Wednesday morning.

