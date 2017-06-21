Fight 22 hosts annual team camp

Flight 22 team camp is hosting some of the top high school teams from the area and region.



This year the camp includes 61 boys and girls teams from across the region and state. The event will be held at Cape Fear Community College, Brogden Hall, Northside Baptist, Heide Trask, and Topsail High Schools.

“Having a camp like this for kids to come out to is important”, said Flight 22 head coach Nathan Faulk. “It gives plays a platform for college coaches to see them”.

As many as 20 college coaches and scouts planned to attended the camp to watch kids play.

The Elite individual camp is June 26-29, and will take place from 9 a.m.-noon at Wrightsborro Baptist. It is open to boys and girls ages 9-17.



Campers will get instruction from former Flight 22 players Cedric Simmons (2006 NBA lottery pick), Stilman White (member of 2017 North Carolina national championship team), and Elijah Wilson (third all-time leading scoring at Coastal Carolina).



For more information, you can visit the Flight22 website.



Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.