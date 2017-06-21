Swampdogs down Sharks 5-2

The Wilmington Sharks home woes continued as Fayetteville came away with a 5-2 victory at Buck Hardee Field.

The Swampdogs Griffin McLarty (3-0) picked up the victory after allowing just five hits over seven innings.

Fayetteville led 5-0 going into the bottom of the 9th before the Sharks plated two runs.



With the loss Wilmingotn falls to 7-11 overall, 1-8 at home at Buck Hardee Field.