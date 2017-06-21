Wells Gulledge to take over as Ashley boys' basketball coach (Source: WECT)

Ashley High School has a new head boys’ basketball coach.

Former Kinston head coach Wells Gulledge will take over the Screaming Eagles program. The hire of Gulledge is pending school board approval.

Gulledge comes to Ashley after spending the past three seasons at Parrott Academy in Kinston.

Over his 11 seasons on the bench at Kinston, Gulledge led the Vikings to three state championships and a 274-55 record.

Gulledge replaces Webster Guthrie, who led Ashley to the Mideastern Conference regular season title last season.

