Columbus County shelter sets record for cat adoptions

A Columbus County cat adoption fair was a record-setting success on Saturday.

According to Animal Control Manager Joey Prince, 15 cats were adopted, which Prince said shatters every record the shelter had for cats adopted in a week, let alone a single day.

The event was held in part because more than 30 cats were taken during a recent hoarding case in Tabor City.

Prince said the shelter is still full, and his staff may have some tough decisions to make this week, but as of Tuesday night, none of the animals have been put down.

Anyone who wants to adopt animals from the shelter should call 910-641-3945 or visit the shelter at 288 Legion Drive in Whiteville.

