After injuries and transfers - Sharks' Kep Brown Ready for UNCW

Two years ago as a high school senior, Kep Brown was projected to be a factor in the draft, even as high as the first two rounds. That was before he tore his left achilles, celebrating a teammate’s catch in the outfield, no less.More >>
Wilmington's Cape Fear Country Club is one of 12 clubs in the country to be recognized by the US Tennis Association's 36th annual Facility Awards program.More >>
A nine-run third inning propelled the Morehead City Marlins to a 14-8 victory over the Wilmington Sharks on Monday.More >>
Earlier this spring, he committed to transfer to UNCW. Now he's heading elsewhere.More >>
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.More >>
