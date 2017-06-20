City Council calls for public Chemours meeting

The Wilmington City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night asking for The Chemours Company to hold a public meeting in Wilmington by the end of July. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington residents have questions about GenX, and the City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night demanding answers.

The City Council's resolution calls for a public meeting in Wilmington by the end of July during which The Chemours Company is asked to address citizens' questions about GenX, an unregulated chemical that has been discharged into the Cape Fear River.

In an emailed copy of the resolution sent Tuesday night, the City Council also asks for an immediate end to the discharge of the chemical. Chemours said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that beginning Wednesday it will remove all wastewater containing GenX from its Fayetteville plant.

Additionally, Chemours is asked by City Council to disclose all data related to GenX and other chemical discharge into area waterways. The council is also requesting that the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority review its processes for receiving and responding to information on new pollutants in the water supply.

