Prison phone rates remain costly in NC

Studies have shown that being able to talk to people outside prison walls improves an inmate's chances of becoming a law-abiding citizen after they are released.

Phone calls are a vital part of that connection to the outside world, but picking up the phone in prison comes with a hefty price tag.

A federal appeals court ruled the FCC cannot cap phone rates for prisoners. It did give them instructions to set limits on out-of-state calls, but that doesn't help many of the inmates and their families who struggle to pay the expensive phone rates and other fees associated with many prison phone systems.

In reaction to the court ruling, the FCC chairman said he would look for new ways to address the high prison phone rates.

In the meantime, state lawmakers could pass legislation to cap phone rates at jails and prisons in their own states. Several states have done that, but North Carolina is not one of them.

