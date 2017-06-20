First at Four: West Virginia Day celebration in North Carolina

A celebration of the people and food of West Virginia happens in Wilmington this weekend.

The annual West Virginia Day event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winterpark Baptist Church on Saturday, June 24.

“We'll have good things to eat, songs, music, entertainment, raffle, something for everybody," said Jim Defrance, one of the organizers of the event.

Larry Dezio, another organizer, said people from the Mountain State have a lot in common.

"The thing is, the way West Virginia developed, by a lot people being from the Mediterranean area, they came and worked in the steel mills and the coal mines,” he said. “They stayed, kept up with their families and kept traditions. Everyone's still connected together and just like one big family don't lose faith in each other. You get excited when you see somebody from West Virginia. I'm going to be near them for some reason."

