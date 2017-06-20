Nuclear power plant takes environmental role seriously

Protecting animals like sea turtles is part of a program implemented at the Brunswick County nuclear power plant. (Source: WECT)

A nuclear power plant may not always be associated with protecting wildlife and the environment, but the Brunswick County station takes its role as an environmental steward seriously.

The plant's operation includes managing about 1,200 acres of land and wetlands, which workers say comes with a few extra responsibilities.

"I think it's really the characters of the employees at our site," site vice president Randy Gideon said. "They want to live in an environment that's clean and thriving. They support that at work. They support that when they go home."

Among the programs implemented at the station is an effort to protect endangered species, such as sea turtles, by keeping them out of the canal.

The turtles aren't the only animals that have the group's attention though.

"What you see here are examples of fish, shrimp, and crabs that the diversion structure was designed to keep out," scientist Tom Thompson said. "So we save more than just sea turtles."

Additionally, a biological monitoring program helps the plant keep track of its impact on the ecosystem and in 50 years, station officials said data shows the plant has had little impact on biodiversity or populations of smaller marine creatures.

Studies focused on Walden Creek and Snow’s Marsh adjacent to the plant intake and upriver at Mott’s Bay and Alligator Creek near Wilmington.

