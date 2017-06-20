Wilmington Police Chief skates alongside kids during cop camp

Wilmington's 22nd annual Cop Camp is being held this week.

The camp is designed to provide rising fourth and fifth graders in New Hanover County a chance to interact with law enforcement personnel in a positive setting.

Throughout the week, the campers participate in recreational activities, field trips, educational experiences and a community service project.

One of the camps activities on Tuesday was ice skating with special guest, Wilmington Police Chief, Ralph Evangelous.

Chief Evangelous said ice skating with the kids was especially important to him because some of his passions in life are hockey and skating.

"I've been playing hockey and skating since I was a little tot," Evangelous said. "So ice skating is close to my heart and I like to try to teach these kids some things."

Evangelous skated side by side with kids in the camp while they were at the Ice House. He says participating in the camp is one of the highlights of his year.

"I put up with a lot of stuff during the year, but this is as pure as it gets," Evangelous said. "Getting to see the kids and they're not in trouble. They're just good, innocent kids who are looking for a role model. And we're hoping to be able to provide that."

