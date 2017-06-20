Columbus Co. inmate escapes while on work assignment

Law enforcement is searching for an inmate after he escaped from a Columbus County prison Tuesday.

According to officials, Ricky Robinson, 59, was discovered missing from his work assignment at Columbus Correctional Institution in Whiteville. Robinson was working as a janitor at the prison when he walked away from the assignment.

Robinson is serving a sentence as a habitual felon at Tabor Correctional Institution and was scheduled to be released in June 2021.

Among the charges Robinson has been convicted of are felony breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, communicating threats and possessing and receiving stolen goods.

Anyone who has seen Robinson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or Tabor Correctional Institution at 910-653-6413.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.