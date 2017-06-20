West Virginia Day celebration brings the Mountain State to the Cape Fear region

The annual West Virginia Day celebration will take place this weekend, bringing the Mountain State to the Cape Fear region. (Source: WECT)

The event will be held at Winter Park Baptist Church in Wilmington Saturday, June 24, 2017. The goal is to bring people from West Virginia together to enjoy some good food and some storytelling.

"On West Virginia day, everyone is from West Virginia and feels the spirit, that's right," Jim DeFrance said.

"The thing is, the way the West Virginia developed, by a lot people being from the Mediterranean area. They came and worked in the steel mills and the coal mines," Larry Dezio explained. "So they stayed kept up with their families, and kept traditions, everyone's still connected together, and just like one big family don't lose faith in each other. And you get excited when you see somebody from West Virginia. I'm going to be near them for some reason."

DeFrance says he has an email list of about 350 families in the ar but believes there are at least 1,000 people from West Virginia.

"We have a celebration every year and bring those people together," DeFrance said.

