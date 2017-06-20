Crews extinguish structure fire on Michelle Drive

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire Tuesday in Wilmington. (Source: Raycom Media)

Wilmington Fire Department personnel were called Tuesday afternoon to respond to a structure fire in the 5800 block of Michelle Drive.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly but stuck around to perform overhaul operations and to assist with the fire investigation.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Drivers should avoid the area as there are a number of emergency vehicles responding.

