Leland man arrested on drug charges had 32 guns, $60K in cash

The Brunswick County and New Hanover County sheriff's departments worked together to arrest a man who had more than 30 guns, two pounds of cocaine and $60,000 in cash at his residence on Monday.

Nathaniel Josey, 59 of Leland, was arrested in New Hanover County by New Hanover County authorities and charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, conspiring to traffic in cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of trafficking in marijuana, conspiring to traffic in marijuana, PWISD marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Josey is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

A search of Josey's residence on Olde Towne Wynde SE in Leland yielded 949 grams (approximately two pounds) of cocaine, 10,661 grams (approximately 23 pounds) of marijuana, 32 guns, and $60,000 in cash.

The investigation was initiated by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office. Josey also had charges against him in Brunswick County.

