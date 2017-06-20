3 Virginia teens face drug, alcohol charges after Bladen Co. traffic stop

A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.

According to officials, a state trooper pulled over a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer after he clocked the vehicle going 76 in a 55 mph zone on NC 87 in Tar Heel. As the trooper was walking up to the vehicle, he noticed the smell of marijuana and requested the assistance of the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found 3.3 ounces of marijuana, 2.6 grams of cocaine, 18 liters of liquor, 50 liters of beer, drug paraphernalia, and $3,600 in cash.

The vehicle was occupied by three teenagers who explained they had just graduated from high school Friday night in Manassas, Virginia and were on their way to Myrtle Beach to celebrate with their friends with a week-long vacation.

The teens explained they had planned the trip with seven other friends for over a year and pooled up their money to buy the alcohol and drugs.

Michael Joan Berrios, 18, Lorenzo Dominic Cota, 18, and Cristhiann Ismael Ortez Flores, 18, were taken into custody and all three were charged with numerous alcohol and drug-related offenses.

They were released from jail after posting bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.