Traffic stop leads to drug, firearm charges in Bladen Co.

A traffic stop by a Bladen County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit led to a man's arrest on drug and firearm charges Saturday night.

According to Sheriff James A. McVicker, Sgt. Daniel Clark and his K-9 partner, Jaxx, stopped a suspected impaired driver at approximately 11 p.m. in the Butters community.

A search of the vehicle disclosed a stolen handgun from Robeson County, 20 grams of pills and 112 grams of marijuana, McVicker said.

The driver, Kendrick Lee Jackson, 36, of Lumberton, was charged with:

possession of marijuana

trafficking in opium

possession of a stolen firearm

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Jackson was booked under an $800,000.00 secured bond.

“This is a good example that there is no such thing as a ‘routine’ traffic stop,” McVicker said. “Officers cannot assume anything and have to be prepared for everything. Here they were confronted with a convicted felon having a concealed, stolen gun and narcotics. Officer safety is important to us all and that is why local and state departments rely so heavily on each other for backup and support.”

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Jackson has prior drug convictions. He also was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in 2012.

