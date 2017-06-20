Wilmington City Council expected to pass budget Tuesday night

The Wilmington City Council is expected to approve the 2017-18 budget with a second and final vote during Tuesday night's meeting. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington City Council is expected to approve the 2017-18 budget with a second and final vote during Tuesday night's meeting.

The $217 million budget, which goes into effect on July 1, includes a slight decrease in the tax rate of less than one-sixth of a penny.

Some highlights of the budget

A total of $400,000 is set aside for improving workforce/affordable housing. Council members were presented with some recommendations on the subject during their agenda meeting Monday.

The monthly stormwater fee will increase by 45 cents. For the average home, the fee goes from $7.66 to $8.11.

Budgets for both the police and fire departments will rise. The Wilmington Police Department's budget will jump from $29,136,110 (adjusted) to $30,666,806. The Wilmington Fire Department's budget goes from $17,538,966 to $18,257,286.

There is $600,903 in the budget for organizations that contribute to the city's quality of life, including groups that help at-risk youth. Among those receiving the most in the budget are LINC ($72,975), Coastal Horizons ($71,474) and Brigade Boys and Girls Club ($52,045). Kids Making It Woodworking will receive $35,000 to help the group build a workshop to help it work with more of the city's youth.

