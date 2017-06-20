Wilmington City Council approves budget - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington City Council approves budget

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington City Council unanimously approved the 2017-18 budget with a second and final vote during Tuesday night's meeting.

The $217 million budget, which goes into effect on July 1, includes a slight decrease in the tax rate of less than one-sixth of a penny.

Some highlights of the budget

  • A total of $400,000 is set aside for improving workforce/affordable housing. Council members were presented with some recommendations on the subject during their agenda meeting Monday.
  • The monthly stormwater fee will increase by 45 cents. For the average home, the fee goes from $7.66 to $8.11.
  • Budgets for both the police and fire departments will rise. The Wilmington Police Department's budget will jump from $29,136,110 (adjusted) to $30,666,806. The Wilmington Fire Department's budget goes from $17,538,966 to $18,257,286.
  • There is $600,903 in the budget for organizations that contribute to the city's quality of life, including groups that help at-risk youth. Among those receiving the most in the budget are LINC ($72,975), Coastal Horizons ($71,474) and Brigade Boys and Girls Club ($52,045). Kids Making It Woodworking will receive $35,000 to help the group build a workshop to help it work with more of the city's youth. 

The proposed budget can be found here.

