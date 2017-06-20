My turn: Mickelson trades in US Open for daughter's graduation

Not many people make national headlines for choosing to attend their child’s graduation ceremony.

But when you’re a world class athlete like Phil Mickelson, it happens.

The pro golfer withdrew from the US Open last week after he realized his participation would force him to miss his daughter’s big day. The twist here is that the US Open is the only one of the “majors” he has yet to win in his otherwise stellar career.

This is his job. And sometimes job duties force you to make tough decisions. But this one appeared to be a no-brainer and it makes me respect him even more than I already do.

We saw Mickelson’s incredible generosity during the Wells Fargo tournament in May when he gave some of his time to meet with a child suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, the same ailment he battles.

Time runs out on even the best of golfers. He won’t have endless chances to win a US Open. But these are choices that should be celebrated and held up as great examples.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.