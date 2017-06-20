VA hospital has new name, location in Brunswick Co.

The VA will see patienets at Brunswick County Community-Based Outpatient Clinic located at 18 Doctors Circle in Supply, less than half a mile from the old clinic. (Source: WECT)

Fayetteville VA's Brunswick County Outreach Clinic will have a new name and location starting Monday, June 26.

The VA will see patients at Brunswick County Community-Based Outpatient Clinic located at 18 Doctors Circle in Supply, less than half a mile from the old clinic.

Once all three suites are utilized, the new clinic will be about 9,500 sq. ft., almost five times the size of the clinic it's replacing.

“The increased size brings capacity to serve more Veterans and the potential for additional services in the future,” said Fayetteville VA Medical Center Director Elizabeth Goolsby. “We opened the original Brunswick Clinic to give area Veterans greater access to quality health care closer to their homes. We started on a small scale because quite frankly we didn’t know what the demand would be. Fortunately, the clinic has been well-received and we’ve been looking to acquire expanded space to better serve our Veterans and ensure the health care they have earned.”

The clinic will initially offer primary care services, Mon thru Fri, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Telehealth services will be available as well as mail order pharmacy.

Veterans who need specialized health care can get a consult at the Brunswick CBOC and after the consult is completed, be referred to VA’s Wilmington Health Care Center to receive the specialized services they need such as Mental Health, Urology, Women’s Health, Orthopedics and more.

For information on Health Benefits eligibility, call (910) 822-7016 or visit the https://www.vets.gov/healthcare/ website.

