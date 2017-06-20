NC airport will offer direct flight to Puerto Rico

Traveling to San Juan, Puerto Rico will get a little easier later this year. (Source: Pixabay)

Pack your bags for a Caribbean holiday! Traveling to San Juan, Puerto Rico will get a little easier later this year.

You may have to drive a couple of hours to get to the airport in Raleigh, but from there you can fly directly to San Juan on Allegiant starting December 15, 2017.

“San Juan has long been one of our top 3 unserved nonstop destinations,” said Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority President and CEO Michael Landguth. “This nonstop service to San Juan will provide our region with access to one of the top travel destinations in the Caribbean.”

The flight will operate Mondays and Fridays using Airbus 320 aircraft with 180 seats. The flight leaves RDU at 9:10 a.m. and arrives in San Juan at 1:40 p.m. local time. The return flight departs San Juan midday and returns to RDU just after 3 p.m.

The introductory fares will start at $64 one way.

