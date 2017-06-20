Van carrying children involved in crash on US 74

A van carrying children from Kids World Academy in Southport was involved in a crash on US 74 in Leland Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the wreck happened at 9:45 a.m. at the I-140 interchange.

The State Highway Patrol said the van was attempting to turn left onto US 74 when a blue F-150 truck ran through the red light and hit the van.

Eight children aboard the van, as well as the van driver, and the truck driver were sent to the hospital for minor injuries.

Troopers said the truck driver was charged with failure to stop at a red light.

