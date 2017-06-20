Bus carrying children involved in crash on US 74

A bus carrying children from Kids World Academy in Southport was involved in a crash on US 74 in Leland Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the wreck happened at 9:45 a.m. near the I-140 interchange.

According to Kids World Academy, students on the bus are being sent to the hospital as a precaution. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area while emergency personnel work to clear the scene.

We have a crew on the way now and will update this report when we learn new details.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.