Calabash man accused of assaulting handicapped person, burglary

A Calabash man is accused of breaking into a Sunset Beach home and hitting a handicapped person with a stick Friday night.

Michael David Consoli, 33, has been charged with first-degree burglary and felony assault on a handicapped person. Online records state that his bond was set at $1.5 million.

According to an arrest warrant, Consoli broke into a house in the 8900 block of E. Calabash Drive sometime between 10 and 11 p.m. He then struck a woman in the home in the chest with a "painters stick."

The victim was taken Brunswick Novant Hospital. There is no word on the extent of her injuries.

Consoli is scheduled to appear in a Brunswick County court July 11 on charges of larceny of a firearm and making a false report to a police station stemming from a separate incident.

