Detective to accused killer: 'It's never too late'

Jury to hear more about the moments accused killer claims he last saw Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk. (Source: WECT)

The jury in the murder trial for James Bradley is expected to hear more about the moment Bradley claims he last saw Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, the woman he is accused of killing.

Court went into recess Monday afternoon with Wilmington Police Lieutenant Kelvin Hargrove on the stand. Hargrove rode out to Greenfield Lake with Bradley after the accused killer told police Van Newkirk jumped out of his car in that area April 5, 2014, the night she was last seen alive.

"It's never too late," Hargrove told the accused killer, suggesting Bradley can still fill detectives in on what he knows about the night Shannon went missing.

Monday in court, jurors heard recorded conversations between Bradley and Hargrove on their way to Greenfield Lake. The ride to Greenfield Lake comes after Bradley changed his story about his whereabouts the Saturday night Van Newkirk went missing.

Bradley sat emotionless, jotting down notes as he watched the video playback of the interview with detectives.

The jury saw a very emotional Bradley in the video, opposite of how he had acted in the first few interviews with detectives. He cried several times and slammed his fists on the table in frustration.

He kept telling detectives Steve Mott was on the phone as he and Van Newkirk drove around Greenfield Lake. Bradley insinuates Mott picked her up after she jumped out.

Detectives, however, told Bradley that phone records showed Mott was not on the phone. Detectives went on to explain phone records show Bradley called Van Newkirk 17 times, April 1-5, but the calls stopped as soon as she went missing.

Bradley went on to say he was the last person to see Van Newkirk alive.

Bradley had originally told police he did not pick Van Newkirk up Saturday night and wasn't anywhere near downtown Wilmington, for that matter.

WECT's Connor DelPrete is in the courtroom for Day 4 of the James Bradley trial. You can follow him on Twitter for live updates throughout the trial.

Jury to hear more about the moments accused killer claims he last saw Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk. Day 4 of James Bradley trial @wectnews pic.twitter.com/qbEEmYrlqx — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) June 20, 2017

Here's a look at what happened in court Monday: http://bit.ly/2rMcFgW

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.