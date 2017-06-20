UNCW to test siren system July 2

UNCW's Office of Environmental Health & Safety is scheduled to run a test of its Seahawk Warning Siren System on Sunday, July 2. (Source: WECT)

UNCW's Office of Environmental Health & Safety is scheduled to run a test of its Seahawk Warning Siren System on Sunday, July 2.

The low-volume "growl" test will take place between 9 a.m. and noon.

Each siren in the system will emit a brief sound when tested.

