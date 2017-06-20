Woman accused of sex crimes against child in New Hanover Co.

A woman wanted for sex crimes involving a child in New Hanover County was taken into custody in South Carolina.

Cynthia Aaron Haight, 47, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sex offense against a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

According to online records, her bond has been set at $25,000.

Haight was arrested in Aiken County, SC, and has been taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center.

