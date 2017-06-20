TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection in Kure Beach closed starting today

The intersection of Fifth Avenue South and H Avenue will be closed for about a week starting Tuesday, June 20, according to Kure Beach Public Works. (Source: WECT)

The closure is due to work on the town's new lift station.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Public Works at 910-458-5816.

