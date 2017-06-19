Big inning lifts Marlins over Sharks

A nine-run third inning propelled the Morehead City Marlins to a 14-8 victory over the Wilmington Sharks on Monday.

Nick Podkul went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the host Marlins, who totaled 13 hits against Wilmington pitchers in Big Rock Stadium.

Leadoff man Michael Sandle and first baseman Kep Brown each had three hits to lead the Sharks (10-9), who got a three-run homer in the sixth inning from Cory Everett. Wilmington scored five runs in the frame.

Starter Jonathan Jahn took the loss for the Sharks, lasting just two innings and giving up two runs. Reliever Tim Salvadore gave up seven runs on three hits in only 1/3 of an inning.

