Pender Co. commissioners approve additional hurricane recovery funds

Pender County's Board of Commissioners approved a pair of water-related items at its meeting Monday.

Board Chairman George Brown Jr. said Monday night the board voted in favor of a $20,000 purchase order for a river gauge to be placed on the NC 210 bridge over the Black River. Gauges like these are used to monitor the levels of rivers and streams so a more accurate projection can be made of how fast and high rivers will rise downstream.

Brown also said additional funding was approved to aid Hurricane Matthew recovery. Although he didn't have the numbers in front of him when he was reached by phone Monday night, Brown said he thought the dollar figure was $64,000.

