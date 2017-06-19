Brunswick County board approves GenX resolution

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution requesting a company stop discharging an unregulated chemical into the primary source of drinking water for thousands of people in southeastern NC.

Frank Williams, the Brunswick County board chairman, confirmed Monday night that the board voted in favor of a resolution and/or letter asking the Chemours Company to stop putting GenX into the Cape Fear River.

At a meeting last week in Wilmington, Chemours, which is located in Fayetteville, did not commit to totally eliminating GenX discharge.

