Cape Fear CC recognized by national tennis association

Wilmington's Cape Fear Country Club is one of 12 clubs in the country to be recognized by the US Tennis Association's 36th annual Facility Awards program.

Cape Fear and the 11 other winners were singled out for their excellence in construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities. All 12 will be honored at a tennis innovation workshop in Orlando, Fla., Oct 11-15.

Founded in 1896, the Cape Fear Country Club is the oldest country club in North Carolina. The 900-member1 facility includes a state-of-the-art family activity center, café, fitness center, child center, junior activity room, tennis shop and 10 clay courts, two hard courts and one pickleball court.

“Great tennis facilities like the Cape Fear Country Club help us to grow the game at the grass-roots level, and we are proud to recognize them for their ongoing impact on the sport of tennis,” said Kurt Kamperman, USTA Chief Executive of Community Tennis and the USTA National Campus. “Cape Fear Country Club has embraced many of our tennis initiatives and kept the sport at the forefront of its community each year.”

To be considered for an award, facilities must be under the jurisdiction of a park and recreation department, an educational institution, a nonprofit corporation or be a private or commercially owned and operated facility that offers both USTA and public programming designed to help grow tennis.

Facilities were judged on the following criteria: overall layout and adaptation to site; excellence of court surface and lights; ease of maintenance; accommodations for players, spectators and press/officials; aesthetics; graphics (including the use of signs and landscaping); amenities such as casual seating for spectators, food services and social areas; and the facilities’ participation in USTA programs.

All of the award winners will receive a wall plaque and an all-weather sign which can be mounted at the facility. Certificates will be made available to park and recreation departments, schools and those professionals responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of the facility.

In addition, a one-year complimentary membership to the USTA will be awarded to each winning facility.

The 2017 USTA Facility Awards Program winners are:

Public Courts -- Small Tennis Centers (2 to 10 courts)

Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center, Bristol, Tenn.

Huether Family Match Pointe, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Public Courts -- Large Tennis Centers (11 or more courts)

Cooper Creek Tennis Center, Columbus, Ga.

Bitsy Grant Tennis Center, Atlanta, Ga.

Rancho Penasquitos Tennis Center, San Diego, Calif.

Upper Main Line YMCA, Berwyn, Pa.

Peachtree City Tennis Center, Peachtree, Ga.

Educational Institution

Rockingham Community College Tennis Courts, Wentworth, N.C.

Private Facilities

Dataw Island Club Tennis Center, St. Helena Island, S.C.

Overland Park Racquet Club, Overland Park, Kan.

Bentwood Country Club, San Angelo, Texas (Featured Facility)

Cape Fear Country Club, Wilmington, N.C.

