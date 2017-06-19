Startup Crawl will highlight Wilmington's tech companies

Tech start-ups aren't just for Silicon Valley, we have our share right here in the Cape Fear region.

Tuesday, you can get a bar-crawl style peek into Wilmington's tech businesses.

Tech Talent South organized the ILM Startup Crawl.

It will happen Tuesday, June 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend but is for ages 21 and up.

TTS will lead crawlers to Elite Innovations, Untappd, JOMO, and Ironclad Brewery.

At each stop, those at the crawl will learn more about the companies, how they got started and have a chance to network.

For more information about Tech Talent South, please contact Community Organizer Jessica Pham at 828-455-5176 or jessica@techtalentsouth.com or visit www.techtalentsouth.com.

