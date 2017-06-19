UNCW Hoops loses transfer to Kansas State

Earlier this spring, he committed to transfer to UNCW.

Now he's heading elsewhere.

According to his twitter post, Mount St. Mary's transfer Mawdo Sallah will play for Kansas State this year, rather than join C.B. McGrath's new staff at UNCW. The forward with two years of eligibility remaining averaged just over six points and five rebounds per game last year.

Following the decommitment of five recruits and the transfer of C.J. Bryce after Kevin Keatts left for N.C. State, McGrath was left with an open roster in need of scoring an depth. Sallah, while not a volume scorer at Mount St. Mary's, provided size in the frontcourt and NCAA Tournament experience to his resume.

Since Sallah had only agreed to a financial aid agreement and not a letter of intent, and had not yet attended classes, he was not restricted to make the move to transfer.

