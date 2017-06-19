Wilmington comic comes home to tape special

Comedian Cliff Cash holds hands with an audience member while opening the This Isn't Funny show in April. (Source: Tony Castleberry/WECT)

After traveling all over the country doing shows for most of the last year, Cliff Cash is happy to be home to record his new special.

Cash, a stand-up comedian from Wilmington, is headlining the Dead Crow Comedy Room on Friday and Saturday and the best parts of the four shows -- two on Friday and two on Saturday -- will make up Tough Year, Cash's second feature-length album.

Headlining my home club this weekend and recording my new special/album "Tough Year" please come out #wilmington @deadcrowcomedy #comedy pic.twitter.com/G7zgDjuzac — clifton freeman cash (@cliffcashcomedy) June 19, 2017

In his Mercedes station wagon, which has 200,000 miles and counting, Cash has traversed the US, performing in clubs, theaters, colleges and other places from New York City to Los Angeles and a bunch of spots in between.

Cash was part of the Sick of Stupid comedy tour last year, and his first CD is titled Make America Smart Again. Cash's comedy is politically driven and he has a solid track record of working with and for charitable causes, including doing a show in Wilmington in April to help local refugees.

A portion of the money from this weekend's shows is going to help the Cape Fear River Watch. According to Cash, the money will "aid in the fight to get GenX out of our water."

For tickets to see Cash's shows this weekend, visit the Dead Crow website or call 910-399-1492.

