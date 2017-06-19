CFPUA meets with consulting firm to discuss GenX options

Frank Styers, the chief operations officer at the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, hosted representatives from a consulting firm on Monday to discuss options for reducing the amount of GenX in the Cape Fear Region's drinking water.

Three representatives from Black & Veatch, two in person and one on the phone, met with Styers at the CFPUA's Sweeney Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington. Black & Veatch is an engineering, construction and consulting company that specializes in energy and water services.

The purpose of Monday's meeting was for Black & Veatch to gather information and assess various short- and long-term solutions to potentially removing GenX, an unregulated toxin that is being dumped in the Cape Fear River, during the treatment process at the Sweeney Plant.

In an email sent Monday afternoon, CFPUA said Black & Veatch is not under contract and has not been hired by the utility.

"Once all of the details of the work they are planning to perform has been established, a contract will be developed and executed between the Authority and Black & Veatch Engineers (BVE)," the email read. "This scope development is currently underway by BVE and expected to be completed this week."

Black & Veatch will provide CFPUA with its preliminary recommendations in approximately three weeks following approval of the scope of work.

CFPUA said it will provide regular updates to the public during each step of this process.

