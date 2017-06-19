Wrightsville Beach church withdraws proposed pavilion request

St. Therese Catholic Church has withdrawn a controversial conditional use permit request for a proposed pavilion, according to officials in Wrightsville Beach.

During a May planning board meeting, residents had voiced concerns about parking issues and overcrowding should the proposal be approved. The item was continued to the board’s next meeting, at which point it voted 4-1 against the proposal.

Even though it was denied by the planning board, the request was expected to be heard at a future Board of Aldermen meeting, which would have had final say in the matter.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.