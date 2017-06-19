Cape Fear River Watch holding community forum

The Cape Fear River Watch is assembling a panel of environmental and health experts to discuss GenX. (Source: Cape Fear River Watch)

The Cape Fear River Watch is assembling a panel of environmental and health stakeholders and professionals for a community forum to address the GenX issue.

In a news release sent Monday afternoon, the group said it plans to hold the discussion on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. "to address public confusion and concern" about GenX, an unregulated toxin that is being discharged into the Cape Fear River by Chemours, a chemical company located in Fayetteville. The forum will take place at the Coastline Convention Center in Wilmington.

The following people have committed to participating in the panel event:

Dr. Lawerence Cahoon, PhD professor UNCW (biological oceanographer)

Dr. Susanne Brander, PhD professor UNCW (ecotoxicologist)

Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear Riverkeeper

Adam Wagner, StarNews reporter ( the only reporter invited to Chemours’ meeting).

John F. Green II, attorney

Dr. David Hill, M.D. pediatrician at Kidz Care Pediatrics

Harper Peterson, a former Wilmington mayor, will moderate the discussion.

