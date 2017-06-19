FOUND: Man was missing after wandering away from Columbus Co. hospital

A man who has dementia wandered away from the Columbus Regional Medical Center Monday morning and was missing for several hours.

On Monday afternoon, a Silver Alert was issued for Glen Maurice Hammonds who, according to a release from Whiteville Fire Marshal Hal Lowder, was last seen around 10:30 Monday morning.

Hammonds was located shortly after the alert was issued and is safe.

