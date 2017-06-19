Man injured in Sunday night shooting in Whiteville

Whiteville police said one man was injured following a shooting in the 100 block of South ML King Avenue Sunday night.

According to officials, James Allen Worley, of Fayetteville, was shot in his upper and lower body just before 7 p.m.

Worley was taken to Columbus Regional in Whiteville by a friend before being transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for further treatment.

He is listed in fair condition as of Monday afternoon, according to NHRMC officials.

No arrests have been made.

The SBI is assisting the Whiteville Police Department with their investigation.

No other details have been released.

